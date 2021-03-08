NA speaker for probe into incident outside Parliament

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar has regretted unpleasant incident outside the Parliament on Saturday and assured the inquiry into the incident. It is to be mentioned here that the PML-N parliamentarians were holding press conference when PTI workers and activists besieged them. NA Speaker emphasised the need for promoting the culture of patience and tolerance in the politics. “The parliamentarians are elected representatives of the people and everyone should respect them,” he said.