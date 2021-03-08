Unesco praises Qatar’s support for educating out-of-school children

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) representative in Pakistan has appreciated Qatar’s support for educating out-of-school children in Pakistan within the framework of “Educate a Child” programme of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan received Ms Patricia McPhillips, Director of Office and Unesco’s representative in Pakistan in his office at the embassy in diplomatic enclave here. Ms Patricia McPhillips appreciated the efforts of Qatar and the continuous support it provides to the various Unesco programmes in the fields of education, science, culture and other areas of the organisation’s work, all over the world.

The Unesco director praised the efforts of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, chairperson of Education Above All (EAA) in the field of education around the world, expressing appreciation for the support of the Education Above All Foundation, within the framework of “Educate a Child Initiative” to ensure the right of children in primary education in poor and remote regions of the world, especially in Pakistan, which is one of the largest beneficiaries of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser’s initiative in Asia.