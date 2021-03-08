Corrupt politicians will be made to cough up looted money: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Sunday said the government was committed to recovering the looted money from corrupt politicians.

In an interview with a news channel, he said success could not be made in recovering the looted money and controlling inflation. He said the incumbent government had two agendas at the moment and they were working on them.

Commenting on the opposition’s role, he said, the opposition was very weak. Appreciating the bold decisions of the prime minister, he said Imran Khan was a bold person who took right and wise decision at a proper time regarding the vote of confidence.

All the coalition partners, he said had supported the present leadership. About chairman Senate elections, he said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) would support Sadiq Sanjrani for the slot of chairman.

Expressing dismay over change of system in Pakistan, the minister said it was unfortunate that governments could not bring changes in these seventy years. Replying to a question about the Senate polls, he said Asif Ali Zardari had used a colossal amount to clinch seat for Yusuf Raza Gilani.

“The front man of Asif Ali Zardari played a vital role in horse-trading,” he added. To another question about open ballot system, Sh Rashid said the government was the supporter of open ballot to ensure free and fair elections in future.

About politics of Maryam and Shahbaz, he said everyone knew who was behind the two leaders. To another question about reforms, he stressed the need for reforms in FIA to enhance efficiency and performance.