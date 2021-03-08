close
Mon Mar 08, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 8, 2021

HRCP demands end to gender-based violence

LAHORE: On the International Women’s Day, the HRCP joined global call to recognise, protect and promote women’s rights. “Foremost, we demand an end to gender-based violence in all its iterations, from domestic abuse, rape and so-called ‘honour’ crimes, to forced conversions, trafficking and harassment at the workplace,” said a statement.

