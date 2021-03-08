HRCP demands end to gender-based violence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: On the International Women’s Day, the HRCP joined global call to recognise, protect and promote women’s rights. “Foremost, we demand an end to gender-based violence in all its iterations, from domestic abuse, rape and so-called ‘honour’ crimes, to forced conversions, trafficking and harassment at the workplace,” said a statement.