Saving the river

Local residents, social activists and tourists urge the government to help address the longstanding issue of large-scale gravel excavation in Swat. If excavation continues, it will completely destroy the natural beauty of River Swat and leave a long-lasting negative impact on the entire region. People’s livelihoods, to a great extent, are dependent on tourism in the region as there are few other job opportunities in the area. Unfortunately, the region has been facing innumerable disasters such as militancy, floods and deforestation. Because of the non-serious attitude of the Department of Forestry, deforestation and improper land management have destroyed spectacular green forests. Officials have also turned a blind eye to the current excessive illegal encroachment by builders near River Swat. The rapid installation of crushing machines in the area by business owners is wreaking havoc. The current government is promoting 'the preservation of natural beauty in Pakistan and attracting tourists from around the world’. This reckless, large-scale excavation/gravel mining in the vicinity of River Swat will inevitably lead to substantial environmental damage.

A few weeks back, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government imposed a ban on excavation/gravel mining at the river, but it has had little effect as business owners seem to be immune from the local regulations. The residents of the Swat Valley believe that it is highly unlikely that the local government exercises any significant authority over these influential groups to stop their destructive act of excavation. It is important for residents of Swat that the federal government enforces the law that ensures the protection of the river before it is too late.

Afzal Khan

Swat