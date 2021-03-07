PM vote of confidence: Buzdar remained connected with MPs

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar remained in close liaison with the elected representatives for the third day in a row in the wake of the present political scenario.

Buzdar called on Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar and assembly members in Islamabad and discussed the strategy of getting the vote of confidence from the National Assembly. The strategy for electing Senate chairman was also discussed during the meeting. Buzdar said the 11-party PDM gang has run away and termed the boycott of the defeated elements from the National Assembly’s session an undemocratic approach. If this group had the courage, they would have competed.

He said Imran Khan, through his strategy, has outclassed the PDM. The rejected elements are zero in front of Imran Khan. The incumbent government has always defeated politics of wealth with public service. Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed corrupt politicians and this corrupt mafia has no political future.

Ch Sarwar said: “We all are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said Imran Khan displayed courage by taking the decision of getting vote of confidence from the National Assembly.