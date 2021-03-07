Siraj says Imran doesn’t enjoy confidence of people

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq on Saturday said though the prime minister had secured the vote of confidence from the National Assembly, he had largely lost the confidence of masses.

Addressing the party workers, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government multiplied the miseries of people in the first half of his tenure and the PM’s move to get the vote of confidence from the lower house was only a remedial attempt to put salve on the wounds inflicted on the PTI’s morale by the upset on the Islamabad Senate seat.

According to the law, he said, the prime minister did not require the practice. The government, he added, should adopt a serious attitude to address the basic problems of the country instead of indulging itself in unnecessary acts. He said the way the government coalition lost Senate election at Islamabad seat but the prime minister won the confidence of the treasury benches itself posed a serious question.

He said the prime minister must expose those who, according to him, sold their conscience.

The JI chief condemned attack on the leaders of the opposition parties by the PTI workers, saying such acts would cause more damage to already weak democracy. He advised the PTI and the PDM to, at least, consider the political morality in their fight which so far seemed more focused on serving self-interests instead of serving any public cause.

He said the country could not move forward without institutional reforms. But, he regretted, the PTI had not taken a single step for the purpose so far. He said the country was presenting a dismal state of affairs in every sector.