‘PTI ruffians attacked decent leaders’: Fazl dares PM to take trust vote from masses

SUKKUR: The chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has rejected the Prime Minister's vote of confidence, terming it without any constitutional or legal validity. Strongly reacting to the attack on the PML-N press conference, the JUI F chief Fazl said the PTI ruffians attacked decent leaders and dared the prime minister to take trust vote directly from the nation.

Speaking at a press conference at the residence of JUI-F Sukkur leader Agha Ayub along with Rashid Mahmood Soomro, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said the vote of confidence is initiated by the president, but today's session was summoned by the president on prime minister's summary therefore it has no legal or constitutional validity. A president sends the motion for the vote of confidence on the knowledge of the dwindling strength of the prime minister in the parliament and this does not involve summary by the fake prime minister. The PDM does not recognise today's session nor does it recognise the fake prime minister. He said we know who knocked at the doors of the MNAs to ensure they caste vote in favour of the prime minister.

Coming down hard on the attack on the press conference of the PML-N leaders where former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Senator Musadiq Malik, PML-N Marriyum Aurangzeb PML-N Sr Vice President Ahsan Iqbal were physically attacked and harassed he termed it shameful, calling it an attack on the entire opposition alliance. Agitated over harassing of the PML-N leaders, Fazl said we can show stronger reaction against the government. He warned if the PDM retaliated there will be no space left for PTI leadership to escape.

Fazl said the PTI ruffians attacked decent leaders and dared the prime minister to take trust vote directly from the nation. The PDM chief said it is ironical that Imran Khan talk about the state of Madina, but goes to China to praise their system and in America sings praise for theirs. Fazl said that arresting or harassing of his party members by NAB does not affect him.

He warned NAB officials not to harass or victimise the opposition members. He said the NAB would be abolished by the next elected government.