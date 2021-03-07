French Aseel ruled out of Triumph Hurdle

CHELTENHAM: Leading JCB Triumph Hurdle contender French Aseel has been ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival after suffering a setback.

The four-year-old made a huge impression on his Irish debut for Ellmarie Holden at Leopardstown over the Christmas period, with his 22-length victory prompting Al Boum Photo’s owners Joe and Marie Donnelly to to snap him up and add him to their Festival team.