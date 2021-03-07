Cheques distributed among cops

LAHORE: CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar distributed scholarship, dowry fund, financial aid and medical assistant cheques among the police officials here on Saturday.

The cheques were also distributed among the police officers and personnel affected by coronavirus. Syed Ali, Omar Farooq, Azam, Sadaqat, Mehraban, Jaffar, Aslam, Hamad Saleem, Ishaq and others received the cheques. The CCPO said that focal persons had been appointed to guide police personnel in pension, dowry and scholarship cases. He said that delay in welfare matters would not be tolerated.