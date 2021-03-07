Punjab govt’s prime goal is to unite hearts, says Buzdar

Ag APP

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Saturday said Punjab is the custodian of Pakistan’s culture and ancient traditions, adding like Baloch Culture Day, Seraiki Culture Day is also being celebrated in a grand manner.

In his message sent on Seraiki Cultural Day, he congratulated people living in the Seraiki area. The CM said Seraiki Ajrak is an ancient symbol of the region. Seraiki civilization is a mixture of love, unity and sincerity.

The Punjab government is celebrating regional cultures day to promote brotherhood and unity, he said. The prime goal is to unite hearts, not to create distances, he added.

Earlier, the participants at Seraiki Culture Day celebrations pledged for the protection, promotion and transfer of Seraiki culture to the next generations through an organised campaign on social media and other outlets. They urged the Punjab government to transfer powers to south Punjab Administrative Secretariat instead of curtailing them.

The Seraikistan Qaumi Council (SQC) organised day long activities on Seraiki Culture Day and organised a big rally led by SQC chairman Zahor Dhreeja, which started from Nawan Sher chowk and culminated at Multan Tea House where colourful ceremonies were held on Seraiki Cultural Day. Speaking on the occasion, SQC chairman Zahoor Dhreeja alleged that efforts were being made to cut powers of powerless South Punjab Administrative Secretariat, which will never be allowed at any cost.

While referring to the symbol of Seraiki Ajrak, he said the blue colour of Seraiki Ajrak is a metaphor for everlasting love and loyalty.

South Punjab has produced eminent personalities in politics, culture, sports and every field, he said.

Zahoor Dhareja said the entire Wasib is proud that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar belongs to this region.

The message of congratulations from Usman Buzdar on Seraiki Cultural Day is welcomed. He said South Punjab people have a big role to play. It is expected that the PTI government will soon fulfill the promise of South Punjab province, he added.

The traditional dance parties in colourful dresses presented Jhumar on Seraiki songs. The content of these songs was varied. They are usually in love with emotional songs, too. The Jhumar is a dance of ecstasy. Feet were musically placed in front and backwards, and turns were taken to the right. The dancers placed one hand below the ribs on the left and gesticulated with the right hand. The Jhumar dance did not tire out its performers. The dancers let-off a sound, "Dee Dee," in tune with the beat of the dance which added to its grace. Stalls of Seraiki traditional handicrafts were displayed outside the Tea House.

A colourful function on the theme "Seraiki Culture Dinah" was held at Multan Tea House. Citizens, intellectuals, writers, poets and representatives of various fields attended the function.

APP Adds: The CM congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for getting the vote of confidence from the National Assembly and said that the majority of parliamentarians had expressed their complete confidence in the prime minister. Usman Buzdar added that the prime minister had got more votes than in 2018. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the prime minister had defeated the PDM by taking brave and courageous decision of getting vote of confidence from the National Assembly and today transparency and righteousness had won again. He said full confidence of members of the National Assembly in the prime minister was a slap on the face of opposition’s politics. Those who were making tall claims of their victory were now getting no place to hide. The MNAs had threw the stance of looters and plunders into the bin as corrupt elements instead of competing fled the field, he added. He said the present government came to power with the support of people and will complete its tenure. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemned bomb blast near a vehicle of labourers in Sibi, Balochistan and expressed deep sense of sorrow over the death of five labourers. Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recover of the injured. He said the Punjab government equally shared the grief of the affected families.