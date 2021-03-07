Islamabad: The Asian Study Group environment section, has organized a special nature walk along the ancient 'Alexander Route' through the scenic Margala Hills on March 14th. Participants will traverse through the area and briefed on the indigenous wildlife, local flora, history, heritage / ancient cultures and the environmental impacts of deforestation in the region. Given the season, spring will be at its peak, with birds that are unique to this area serenading the trekkers with their songs!

The route will begin at the base camp at Gharyala next to the Buddha Caves and from there to the Kenthla mountain top (some parts of the area are in Haripur District of KP). After reaching the walking track at Papran De Khoe, a 120 minutes nature trek will begin and participants will be able to observe signs of mining in the region and fossils preserved from various geologic ages.

On the way back, there will be a pit stop at an outdoor restaurant to relax and if desired, order some refreshments.

For further information contact: ASG Office 051 2802343 (Tuesday-Saturday 11am-2pm)/ [email protected]/