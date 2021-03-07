Top nine horses feature in Pakistan Derby

LAHORE: Pakistan Derby 2021, having top nine four-year-old ponies and fillies will be the main feature of the 27th winter meeting 2020-21 of Lahore Race Club on Sunday (today).

In a card of extensive activity with 11 races, there are six cups while remaining are the Moj-e-Bahar Plates other than the derby.

After three plates, the opening is with LRC Cup which is of class VII and division II and III, followed by Syed Wajid Ali Shah Memorial Cup of class VII and division I, Shah Mardan Shah II Pir Pagaro VII Memorial National Breeders Cup. Then is the derby. After that there are Ch Ahmed Saeed Memorial Cup of class VII and division II, Col Retd Syed Abid Hussain Memorial Cup of class VI also inclusive of V category and the Stewards Cup of class VII and division II.

As of derby, there are nine entries but all the eyes will be on Sahil. In its 13 participations, it has six wins under its belt, having earned places on five occasions. From a total prize purse of Rs3.1 million, the winner will pocket Rs2 million along with the trophy.

After three Moj-e-Bahar Plate, the cup races will start but the 2400 metres.

In the opening Moj-e-Bahar Plate, there are 15 entries with no one being the favourite. But eyes are focused on Open Challenge and Real Commando. The lineup of maiden runners in the class VII and division V has Duchess, Tranquil One, Real Commando, Mehak, Open Challenge, Son of Jutt, Champion of Mind, Herchal, Amigo, Sultan Jahaniya, Mahogany Boy, Chhota Pathan, Sitara Princess, Revolver and Mehrban.

The second plate of class VII and Division V has 14 in the run but Finisher is favourite and New Rebel and Golden Pound for places. The remaining runners are Punjabi Munda, Fakhr-e-Sadiqabad, Bano, Ubbi, Zahid Love, Anmole One, Smiling Again, Sajree, Zaman Sahib, Zil Prince and After Hero.

The third race has the largest field of 17 with focus for win on Hide Out and for places on Ayubia Princess and Faizi Choice. The list of runners includes Salam-e-Lahore, Race The Moon, Tatla Princess, Wahab Choice, Red Boy, Silken Black, Chhota Dera, Master Prince, Tatla Pride, Golden Arrow, Eden Roc, Super Asia, Jonti Road and Sweet Golden.

The LRC Cup has 10 participants but favourite is Jades Pride and for places Lucky Is Me and Badeera. Other participants are Ask Me, Chhota Jharra, Royal Ascort, Bright Gold, Jan-e-Fida, Khabib and Abdullah Princess.

The fifth race is Syed Wajid Ali Shah Memorial Cup with entries of a dozen horses. From among them Al Khalid is expected to win with places likely to go to Sky Active and Naymar. The field is completed by lbram Prince, Believe Me, Welldone Pakistan, Lorenzo, Timbo, Warrior's Call, Sparking, Salam-e-Dera and Banaras Prince.

The Shah Mardan Shah II Pir Pagaro VII Memorial National Breeders Cup which is the sixth race of the day is a term race for 3 years old ponies and fillies. But in the field of 10, Alamgiran is there as the potential winner and for places Taksim Square and Royal Nawab. The other runners are Samsa, Mr Gondal, Convict, Raksh, Breaking Bad, Purnoor and Widad.

The most prestigious race of the day, JOW Pakistan Derby 2021, is a term race for 4 years old Pakistani colts & fillies. All of the participating horses have several exceptional performances to their credit. But for places Big Move and Governor are expected to ring the bells. The others in the lineup are Amazing Runner, Nayel, Gondal Gift, Exceptional One, Manthaar and Haiku.

The maiden eighth race for Ch Ahmed Saeed Memorial Cup has 14 entries but Mirza One might be the winner and Hash Tag and Noor-e-Kainat for places. The others are Stunning One, lmran Princess, Hamlet, Silver Fast, Massira's Song, Sohrab's Song, Bambsi, Thousand Love, Danzora, Sharegaar and Wild Coast.

The ninth is Col Retd Syed Abid Hussain Memorial Cup. Here nine horses will fight for the win: Innocent One, Amazing Lips, Sanctity, Churchill, Rapunzel Beauty, Special One, Tiger Jet, Shah The Great and Mera Bhakkar.

The Stewards Cup is the 10th race of the day. From a field of 12 horses, Zandora is favourite and places are expected to be taken by Prince of Arab and Surkhab. Others in the run are Rang-e-Hina, The Kingdom, Raining Fairy, Another Island, Socrates, Miss World, Drums of War, Jalpana Prince and Prince of Multan.

The 11th and final race of the day has Victory Free as the favourite. Merchant of Venus and Bright Bomber may win places with others being Samore Princess, Hamayoon Choice, Azm-e-Nau, Big Foot, Shawaz-e-Princess, Take Care and Safdar Princess.