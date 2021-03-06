KP Police introduce automated complaint redress system

PESHAWAR: The KP Police has introduced a fully automated complaint redress system with new modes of communication. This was informed at a video link conference convened at the Central Police Office and presided over by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi, said an official handout.

It was attended by all the regional police officers and district police officers via video link along with other senior police officers. The IGP was given a detailed presentation on newly developed version of complaint redress system.

He was informed that new modes of communication and advance features had been introduced to provide a mechanism of easy-to-access and prompt redressal of public complaints. The IGP was told that with the launching of this system human discretion, un-necessary file work and inordinate delays would be curtailed.

The citizens would now be able to register complaints via Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, mobile app, email, telephone, fax, by Post and other means of communication. The IGP was informed that under the new system complaints would be registered automatically in the centralized database and the complainant could track the progress of the complaint while sitting at home.

He appreciated the latest modern automated system for the redress of public complaints and directed the police officials to instantly launch the new system in entire the province. Later on, a delegation of the Justice System Support Programme gave a detailed presentation to the IGP on Gender Responsive Policing.