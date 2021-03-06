Shaukat says lawmakers to repose confidence in PM

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Friday said the majority of lawmakers would repose confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking the vote of confidence.

In a statement, he said the prime minister was an honest and brave politician and the entire nation supported him and had confidence in his leadership. Criticising the opposition parties, Shaukat Yousafzai alleged that they had gathered under the Pakistan Democratic Movement having ulterior motives.

He said Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif had never thought that someone would hold them accountable. Shaukat said despite negative impact on commercial activities because of coronavirus, economic indicators were good because of prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he continued, was not fighting the war of Imran Khan, but it was the fight for the cause of poor. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting for the rights and empowerment of poor people.

The opposition parties remained in power for decades, but they did nothing for the poor, he said. Shaukat Yousafzai said that Yusuf Raza Gilani spent billions of rupees to become senator to protect the interests of Asif Zardari.