WHO reaffirms support for strengthening primary healthcare

ISLAMABAD: World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala has reaffirmed support for strengthening primary healthcare in Pakistan.Addressing a press conference, he appreciated the government of Pakistan for the various steps taken to improve the health status of the population.

He particularly mentioned the expansion in coverage of the Sehat Sahulat (Health Insurance) Programme which will be instrumental in decreasing the financial burden on the poor. He said: “I am confident that these recommendations will facilitate the government in developing strategies and plans for strengthening PHC services and securing sustainable financing to achieve the UHC and implementation of a recently-endorsed UHC benefit package.”

Dr Mahipala said the WHO Pakistan is providing support to the government of Pakistan for expansion of universal health coverage by investing in health systems, especially in PHC and is committed to providing unflinching support to the government of Pakistan in implementing its agenda to achieve the target of UHC by 2030.

“I am very sure that with the current political commitment and the UHC-related programme and interventions, Pakistan will achieve the targets of UHC by 2030 and the WHO will support the government in every possible way towards this end,” he said, adding that Pakistani media has always stood for any national cause.

“I urge the media to play its vital role in raising public awareness and advocating with relevant stakeholders for it. I am thankful to all agencies for participating in this mission and admire the efforts of all mission members.

Adaptation of Universal Health Coverage Investment Case into Provincial Plans with focus on strengthening district health governance, Lady Health Workers Programme and a robust health information system will accelerate primary healthcare for universal health coverage in Pakistan, said Aida Girma, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, adding that children and their mothers will benefit from essential health services including immunization through comprehensive primary healthcare.