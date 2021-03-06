Bar strike case: IHC appoints amicus curiae for comments

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday appointed three senior lawyers in a plea, seeking restoration of ‘Bar Strike Case’, earlier dismissed due to the lawyers’ strike and sought their written comments on the next date.

Justice Babar Sattar heard the case, filed regarding the above matter. The court instructed the vice-chairman Islamabad Bar Council, (IBC), and president Islamabad High Court Bar Association, to appear before the bench in person to give arguments on the issue. The court also said the petitioner had previously stated that he couldn’t come to the court due to bar strike and heavy security deployment but later he only gave arguments on the security issue.

The court asked the senior lawyer to clarify that whether the IBC had authority to give call for the courts’ boycott, whether the strike could be termed as ground for courts’ boycott under the law. The court also appointed three senior lawyers, including Makhdoom Ali Khan, Suleman Akram Raja and Afnan Karim Kundi as amicus curiae and sought their written opinion in the case.