PRCS observes World Orphans Day

Islamabad : Children are very close to our heart. Let us join hands to show respect to orphan children and advocate their rights to eradicate discrimination and help them become valuable members of this society.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Abrar-ul-Haq extended the above invitation at a ceremony organized to celebrate ‘World Orphans Week’ here at its National Headquarters on Friday, with the Turkish Ambassador’s wife Zlatomira Yurdakul as the chief guest and patron-in-chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zammurrud Khan as the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Abrar said, “We have gathered here to make these orphan children realize that they are not alone and are in fact a very important part of our society.” He said taking care of orphan and helpless children is a collective responsibility. “Everyone of us has to play his part to make these children useful citizens of the society. Involving them in nation-building activities by providing them care, support and protection is the need of the hour,” he added.

Abrar said, PRCS is supporting orphan children to ensure a better future for them. “PRCS has recently launched the ‘Smiling Children’ initiative in collaboration with the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation, through which thousands of food packs are being distributed among school children in several cities. Last year, we implemented the Panda Pack project, through which school bags and other stationary items were distributed among school children,” he said. “Children are very close to our heart. Let us join hands to show respect to these orphan children and advocate their rights to eradicate discrimination and help them become valuable members of this society,” he added.

Abrar also appreciated Turkey’s support to Pakistan in the time of need. He said the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS) has always been in the forefront of helping Pakistani people in difficult times. He hoped that the collaboration between PRCS and TRCS will grow in the times to come. He also appreciated the performance of Taekwondo Martial Arts by the Pakistan Sweet Home children.

In her address, Zlatomira Yurdakul said the steps taken by the TRCS for welfare of orphan children are praiseworthy. She said PRCS and TRCS are doing exemplary work towards the common goal of service to humanity.

PRCS Acting Secretary General Dr. Adeel Nawaz, Head of Delegation TRCS Ibrahim Carlos and staff and volunteers of PRCS and TRCS also attended the ceremony.