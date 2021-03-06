close
Sat Mar 06, 2021
One convicted in smuggling case

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
March 6, 2021

PESHAWAR: A local court convicted a drug smuggler arrested by the police in Orakzai in April last year.

The court convicted Shahid Ali, who had been arrested by the Orakzai Police for smuggling huge quantities of hashish and opium in April 2020. The court sentenced him to 25 years in prison and a fine of Rs500,000. District Police Officer Nisar Ahmad Khan said the accused was being shifted to Bannu prison.

