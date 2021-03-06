PTBA seeks ATL update

KARACHI: Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has urged the tax authorities to include the names of taxpayers in the newly-issued Active Taxpayers List (ATL), who have filed their returns within the due date.

In a letter sent to the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday, PTBA said that a huge number of taxpayers, who had submitted their income tax returns manually for the tax year 2020 within the stipulated time, but the status of those taxpayers was not updated as active because those returns were not been uploaded on IRIS by the tax offices concerned.

PTBA said not updating the status and uploading the returns on IRIS shows the negligence of the staff concerned of the tax departments.

It also said on the last date for filing the income tax returns, several taxpayers applied for the extension in time for filing their income tax returns to the commissioners Inland Revenue.

Although, the time extension was granted by the commissioners concerned, the taxpayers were not updated in the newly-issued Active Taxpayers List (ATL) 2020.