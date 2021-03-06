Six illegal structures razed

LAHORE:The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished six illegal structures in Johar Town, Khayaban-e-Jinnah and Pine Avenue. According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished a commercial building on plot number 401, Block F, a restaurant on plot number 471, Block G-III, and demolished commercial buildings on plot number 445 and 446 in G-I market in Johar Town. The LDA demolished a restaurant Tea Charcha, illegal workshop on plot number 23 in Khayaban-e-Jinnah and an iron shed for service station at Pine Avenue.