Ali Zaidi, Pervaiz discuss PM’s vote of confidence

LAHORE:Punjab Speaker Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said they are fully

supporting the government as an ally at his residence here.

He stated this during a meeting with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi who called on here. Both leaders discussed the current political situation and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vote of confidence with each other. Provincial Minister Yawar Bukhari and Hamid Zaman were also present.