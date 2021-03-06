Minister for more mega residential projects

LAHORE:Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has directed the highups of development authorities to launch mega residential projects in the province on the pattern of Naya Pakistan Apartments initiated by LDA in Lahore.

The minister issued the directions while chairing a high level meeting attended by Secretary Housing Zafar Nasrullah, Secretary Housing (South) Liaqat Chattha, DG LDA Ahmed Aziz

Tarar, General Secretary Housing Task Force Atif Ayub, Vice-Chairman Wasa Lahore Sh Imtiaz Mahboob and senior officials of Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala development authorities. DG LDA briefed the participants of meeting about model of LDA apartments. The minister said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is supervising LDAApartments project personally. All development authorities should work on their residential projects and submit the doable schemes at the earliest for getting approval of the cabinet.

The minister directed all the development authorities to identify the land in their respective areas and submit the detail with regard to technical matters to this department. LDA would extend all technical support to other development authorities, he said.