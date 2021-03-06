Hollow words

Having had suffered a setback in the recently held Senate election, PM Imran Khan opened his heart to the people of Pakistan during his address to the nation. Whatever he said about the country’s political system was true. Back in 2018, Pakistanis chose him as prime minister and rejected other parties.

Contrary to expectations, life under the PTI-led government became even more difficult. For the lower middle class, basic needs turned out to be an unaffordable luxury. Rising inflation and a high rate of unemployment pushed the people towards extreme poverty. The PM kept accusing the opposition of corruption and ignored the accusations of corruption against his own men. These double standards made people – who were waiting for the promised change – lose their confidence in him. People now think that their lives were easier under the past ‘corrupt regimes’. Had PM Khan spent more time in taking steps to provide relief to the people, the opposition parties wouldn’t have won by-elections and people would have stood with the PM. It seems that in the next general elections, the opposition may be able to claim more victories. The PM should realise that ‘without action, good words seem hollow’.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi