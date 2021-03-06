Difficult living

After the age of 70, senior citizens in Pakistan are not eligible for medical insurance and loan on EMI. They cannot apply for a driving licence as well. They don’t get any job offers because of their frail physique and are dependent on others. Senior citizens, however, have to pay all taxes on the purchase they regularly make for their survival. When these people were young, they worked hard and paid all taxes. Don’t these people deserve some relief from the government? The ruling elite spend millions of rupees on irrelevant schemes but never plan any relief for needy senior citizens of this country. What a tragedy it is to be a senior citizen in Pakistan! The government should give at least some benefits to senior citizens.

Haroon Khan

Nowshera