Ulema assure support for protection of Dasu dam workers

MANSEHRA: The ulema in Upper Kohistan on Thursday vowed to support the district administration in providing security to foreigners working on the 4300 megawatts Dasu hydropower project.

“This is a historic day in the district’s history as ulema backed by all tribes announce that locals would not be allowed to intercept the smooth execution of the mega energy project and those who challenge the government writ would be taken to task under the relevant laws,” Arif Khan Yusufzai, the deputy commissioner, told reporters at the end of a jirga attended largely by the Ulema in the Dasu, the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan.

The work on the dam was suspended last month when Wapda’s security guards opened fire on a group of locals who attempted to enter into an under-construction tunnel of Dasu dam and five of them were injured.

The deputy commissioner said that the land acquired for Dasu dam was public property and nobody could come forward with the ownership claim.

“The district administration also wants to maintain brotherhood among tribes settled across the district and ensure that they should be given an equal employment opportunity at the positions filled by the Wapda or its contractor at the dam,” said Yusufzai.

Meanwhile, Yusufzai also gave away Rs220 million cheques to locals whose land was acquired for the dam.

“This mega energy project would not only meet the electricity shortfall in the country but also put Upper Kohistan on the path of development,” he said.