Pakistan asks India not to shy away from Kashmir talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday once again, while reaching out to India, reiterated that it would not shy away from talks with it on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and has always welcomed the idea of talks with New Delhi on the issue.

“Our only dispute is Kashmir and it can only be resolved through dialogue. Pakistan has never shied away from talks and has always called for peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes, including the internationally recognised dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. The principle of negotiations states that anyone who runs away has a weak position on the negotiating table,” spokesman at the Foreign Office stated during the weekly media briefing.

“The way we have been articulating our position shows that we have a position of strength. Let me reiterate that there is no change in Pakistan’s principled position on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute. Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute and needs to be resolved in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions that call for a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices”, he added.

Earlier during a visit to Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also raised attempts to engage India in negotiations but said these had failed. “Immediately when I came into power, I approached our neighbour India and explained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the way forward for the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue. I didn’t succeed but I am optimistic that eventually sense will prevail. The only way the subcontinent can tackle poverty is by improving trade relations,” Khan had said.

Commenting on the recent ceasefire agreement between the DGMO’s of India and Pakistan on the LoC, the spokesman said, “The recent development is very much in line with Pakistan’s consistent position”. Pointing to the DGMO’s recently held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact, he pointed out that while reviewing the situation along the LoC, and all other sectors, the two sides agreed to strictly observe all agreements, understandings and ceasefire. “The agreement will help save Kashmiri lives and alleviate the suffering of the Kashmiris living along the LoC. Pakistan has consistently underscored the need for implementation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding in letter and spirit for maintenance of peace along the Line of Control and for saving the precious lives of innocent Kashmiris. We have also maintained that escalation along the LoC is a threat to regional peace and security”, he added.

Recently Shahryar Afridi head of the Kashmir Committee had used some very harsh and uncalled words for the Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Geelani, who had questioned the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. This had created a hue and cry and when questioned, the spokesman responded, “As for Syed Ali Geelani Saheb, his sacrifices and contribution to the Jammu and Kashmir cause are well known. He is one of the most respected Kashmiri leaders. He has dedicated his entire life for the Jammu and Kashmir cause. In recognition of his contribution and sacrifices for the cause of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has recently conferred upon him the highest civilian award, Nishan-i-Pakistan”.

Recently French Foreign Ministry had summoned Pakistan’s envoy after the statement by President Arif Alvi criticising a new law pertaining to Muslims in France. “President Arif Alvi, while addressing the International Conference on Religious Freedom and Minorities Rights on 20th February 2021, stressed the importance of inter-faith harmony. His remarks were in broader context of freedom of speech and combating defamation of religions. He also emphasized that new laws everywhere should strengthen these virtues”, explained the spokesman.

The president also positively appraised the progress made by Europe in furthering religious harmony. “Pakistan remains engaged with the international community to build bridges and forge cooperation and understanding”, he said.