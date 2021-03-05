NAB Lahore summons Safdar on 10th in assets case

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday summoned son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif and ex-MNA Capt (R) Safdar by March 10 for a complaint verification, related to alleged assets beyond known sources of income.

The Bureau has asked Safdar to bring details of assets owned by him and allegedly owned by benamidars and his dependents. The NAB has asked Safdar to bring record of a flour mill, located at Sundar Industrial Estate. It has asked Safdar to bring details of different properties owned by Maryam Nawaz.

The NAB has asked ex-MNA to appear before the complaint verification officer on March 10 at 11:am.

It is pertinent to mention here that Safdar is also facing an inquiry of assets beyond means in NAB Peshawar.