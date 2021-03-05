close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

All Sindh Prof Faruqi Tournament from today

Sports

March 5, 2021

KARACHI: Montgomery Gymkhana will meet Liaquatabad Eaglets in the opening match of the All Sindh Prof Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament on Friday (today) at TMC Ground.

On this occasion Mr Laiq Ahmed, Administrator KMC, will be the chief guest and inaugurate the tournament at 3 pm.

The tournament is being organised by New Sangham Cricket Club with the permission of PCB in which 164 teams from all over Sindh will participate.

