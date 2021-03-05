Online scams

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In our country, the number of cybercrimes has reached new heights. E-commerce was introduced to make the shopping experience more convenient. In our country, a large number of online sellers are mostly interested in cheating people. Once, I bought an item online and paid in full. To this day, I haven’t received my parcel. Those vendors who are responsible for these scams have committed a crime.
The higher authorities are requested to take proper steps to catch these people who are looting money.
Imran Sattar Nigwari
Balnigwar