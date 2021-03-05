IMC partners with UNAP

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Association of Pakistan (UNAP), a statement said on Thursday.

The MoU was signed at the IMC headquarters, by the company’s CEO Ali Asghar Jamali, and UNAP President Moohi Shaheen, it added.

Under the partnership, UNAP will plant over 150,000 tree saplings in Karachi and surrounding areas.

Jamali said: “Deforestation is becoming a serious concern for Pakistan. What is needed is a fast, equally serious, and collective endeavour to overcome this predicament and our collaboration with UNAP for the million tree plantation programme aims at doing just that. As a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), we are committed to support SDGs and our social responsibility initiatives are aligned accordingly, in addition to the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050.”

UNAP is dedicated to promoting the UN’s development agenda outlined in its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

By signing the MoU with IMC, UNAP aims at broadening its span of activities regarding SDG 13 and 15 (climate action, life on land).

At the same time, it will be promoting the concept behind SDG 17 (partnership for goals), which asks for all-inclusive and collective efforts for the achievement of the SDGs, it added.