Not a wise decision

With a decline in active cases of the coronavirus, the government has abruptly lifted restrictions imposed as preventive measures against the deadly disease. People are also showing a careless attitude by not following SOPs. The government’s non-serious attitude and its laxity in implementing SOPs may result in the third wave of the virus. The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused huge losses to the nation. If the virus rears its ugly head again, the people will not be in a position to withstand it as they are still enduring the devastating consequences of the previous phases of the pandemic. Even a slight increase in the number of coronavirus cases is bound to have disastrous effects on the healthcare sector and the economy of the country.

A further spike in coronavirus cases should be avoided at all cost and for that both the government and people have to fulfil their obligations. The restrictions should be lifted in phases and the inoculation process should be escalated in an organised manner. Also, it is the obligation of citizens to follow SOPs and play their part in ensuring the quick elimination of the deadly virus.

Tariq Khan

Swat