Governor honours GIK talented students

PESHAWAR: A young and talented team of Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Science and Technology called on Governor Shah Farman during at the Governor’s House, Peshawar.

The governor congratulated the GIK team Invictus on their outstanding performance and securing/ranking 2nd worldwide position in the preliminary proposal stage of American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics in design, build and fly competition which was held amongst 113 teams from educational institutions of the world. He awarded a cash prize to team Invictus and presented shields to talented students as a token of encouragement.