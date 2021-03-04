‘Ek Zardari sub pay bhari’: PPP celebrates Gilani victory in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Celebrations broke out in the Sindh Assembly as soon as PPP stalwart Yousuf Raza Gilani, who was the Opposition's joint candidate for the Senate race, was announced as the victor for the Islamabad general seat, defeating government candidate Hafeez Shaikh, Geo News reported. Jubilant PPP lawmakers gathered around, clapped and cheered, to celebrate the momentous occasion. The party members were heard chanting "Ek Zardari sub pay bhari (Zardari alone is enough in the face of any competition)" and "Nara-e-Bhutto, Jeay Bhutto" in commemoration of party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. After the result was announced, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and the former prime minister shook hands and hugged each other.