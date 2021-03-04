Myanmar security forces kill 38 protesters: UN

YANGON: Myanmar security forces fired on protesters Wednesday, as a United Nations envoy said 38 died in the Southeast Asian country’s “bloodiest” day since the military coup last month.

Myanmar has been in uproar since February 1 when the military ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, ending the nation’s decade-long experiment with democracy and sparking daily mass protests.

International pressure is mounting: Western powers have repeatedly hit the generals with sanctions, and Britain has called for a United Nations Security Council meeting Friday. But the junta has ignored the global condemnation, responding to the uprising with escalating strength.

“Only Wednesday, 38 people died,” UN envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told reporters, adding that more than 50 people had died in total since the military takeover, with many more injured. “Wednesday was the bloodiest day since the coup happened,” she noted, without providing any further details, including a breakdown of the deaths.

She called for the UN to take “very strong measures” against the generals, adding that in her conversations with them they had dismissed the threat of sanctions. Earlier, AFP recorded at least 17 deaths across Myanmar Wednesday, with Monywa in the central Sagaing region registering at least seven.

“Democracy is our cause” – “What we can confirm is seven people have died,” said an emergency doctor, who declined to disclose his name.

Multiple medics also said they saw two other individuals being dragged away by security forces, though they could not get close enough to confirm if they had died.

In the outskirts of commercial hub Yangon at least six demonstrators died, according to a rescue worker and local journalist.

Parts of the city were transformed, with protesters using makeshift tyres and barbed wire barricades to block major roads.

Near the famed Sule pagoda intersection, protesters pasted printouts of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing’s face on the ground - a tactic aimed at slowing down security forces who will avoid standing on the portraits.

In Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city, two demonstrators were killed, a doctor confirmed to AFP, adding that one of the victims was 19- year-old and was shot in the head. Another 19-year-old protester, engineering student Aung Myint Myat, died after being shot in Salin.

“It was my friend who was shot in his forehead and died in the hospital,” said Min Pyae Phyo, with tears. “They shouldn’t have used such lethal force against the peaceful protesters”. I won’t forget and forgive them the rest of my life,” he told AFP.

And a demonstration in Myingyan turned deadly when security forces deployed tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds against protesters carrying red homemade shields emblazoned with the three-finger salute - a symbol of resistance for the anti-coup movement. Several medics confirmed a young man was gunned down.

Local media in northern Kachin state also reported similar scenes of violence, publishing images of police bearing down on protesters in Hpakant.

“Some were hit with rubber bullets and some were suffocating because of tear gas,” a doctor told AFP, saying his private hospital treated 10 injured persons. Sunday remains the bloodiest day since the military takeover; with the UN saying at least 18 protesters were killed across the country.

In Dawei Wednesday, one of four gunshot victims from Sunday was cremated. Mourners held wreaths and portraits of Lwin Lwin Oo, 33, as coffin bearers were flanked by hundreds chanting: “We are united, yes we are”.

“Journalists charged – Wednesday’s violence came on the heels of news that six Myanmar journalists would be charged under a law prohibiting “causing fear, spreading false news, or agitating directly or indirectly a government employee,” according to their lawyer Tin Zar Oo.

Among them is Associated Press photographer Thein Zaw, who was arrested Saturday as he covered an anti-coup demonstration in Yangon. Video emerged Wednesday of him being held in a chokehold by police as he was handcuffed. The other five are from Myanmar Now, Myanmar Photo Agency, 7Day News, Zee Kwet Online news and a freelancer.