Thu Mar 04, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2021

Open courts

Lahore

Our Correspondent
March 4, 2021

LAHORE:Open courts were held in all six divisions of Lahore police here on Wednesday. The objective of these open courts was to ensure direct interaction and approach of public with senior police officers. Divisional SPs of Investigation and Operations Wings attended the open courts and listened to the citizens and issued orders for redressing their problems. CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar himself participated in an open court of the city division which was held at Forest Colony PS Ravi Road and listened to the citizens. He said the genuine problems of the citizens must be solved at police stations on priority.

