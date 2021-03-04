tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dry weather was recorded in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -07°C while in Lahore, it was 13.1°C and maximum was 29.2°C.