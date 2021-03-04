MoU signed to boost Pak-Belarus trade ties

LAHORE:Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company and Belarus Consulate signed an agreement to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries.

The MoU was signed by the CEO PIEDMC Ali Moazzam Syed and Honorary Consulate General Belarus Waleed Mushtaq. Belarus expressed interest in the auto sector, economic zones and tractor manufacturing.

According to the MoU, chambers delegations and information’s will be exchanged to promote trade between the two countries. Both partners will support each other to explore avenues of potential growth. Ambassador of Belarus Andrei Metelitsa, Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi, Board Directors Usman Ali Malik, Dr Samira Rehman and General Manager Business Development Amina Faisal Shah were also present.

Belarus Ambassador Andrei Metelitsa said that there are fraternal relations between Pakistan and Belarus. They can promote mutual trade by working in tractor manufacturing in auto industry. Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi offered to set up an office of Belarusian Consulate in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park to enhance cooperation. Syed Nabil Hashmi said that PIEDMC would provide all possible assistance to Belarusian investors and companies in Pakistan. There is a huge gap in the electric two-wheeler in which cooperation can be enhanced. The dream of industrial revolution cannot be fulfilled without the support of modern technology and knowledge, he said.

Khidmat counters issue 1,630 certificates: Police Khidmat Counters issued 1,630 Medico Legal Certificates (MLCs) to the injured persons to provide them immediate medical treatment without any delay during the month of February. As per DIG Operations Lahore, 13 Police Khidmat Counters are providing online services to the citizens in different areas of the city. Police Khidmat Counters are set up in 4 Teaching Hospitals including Services Hospitals, Jinnah, Mayo and Lahore General Hospital. Whereas this facility is also available in 4 DHQs of the city including Mian Munshi Hospital, Nawaz Sharif Hospital, Kot Khawaja Saeed and Ganga Ram Hospital. The scope of this service delivery has been expended to 5 Rural Health Centers including Manga Mandi, Chung, Raiwind, Barki and Awan Dhai Wala. Around 296 MLCs were issued at Police Khidmat Counter of Lahore General Hospital, 193 at Jinnah Hospital, 182 at Services Hospital, 176 at Mayo Hospital, 50 at Ganga Ram Hospital, 130 MLCs at Kot Khawaja Saeed, 243 at Mian Munshi Hospital, 48 at Nawaz Sharif Hospital, 69 MLCs issued at Rural Health Center Awan Dhai Wala, 59 at Rural Health Center Manga Mandi, 78 at Rural Health Center Barki, 66 at Rural Health Center Raiwind whereas 40 MLCs were issued at Rural Health Centre Chung.