Row in Spain

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Madrid: Spain’s royal family came under fire Wednesday after King Felipe VI’s sisters confirmed they were vaccinated for the coronavirus while visiting their father in the UAE, sidestepping Spanish immunisation protocols.
Princess Elena, 57, and Princess Cristina, 55, said they accepted an offer to be vaccinated in order to get a health passport to make it easier to "regularly" visit their father, former king Juan Carlos in Abu Dhabi.