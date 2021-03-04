American base attacked in Iraq

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Baghdad: At least 10 rockets slammed into a military base in western Iraq hosting US-led coalition troops on Wednesday, security sources said, leaving one civilian contractor dead. The attack on the sprawling Ain al-Assad base in Iraq’s western desert comes after several weeks of escalating US-Iran tensions on Iraqi soil.