Siraj rejects decision to create five boards of seminaries

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has rejected the government’s decision to create five new boards of seminaries “on the basis of pick and choose,” terming it a conspiracy to create further divisions in the nation on sectarian basis.

“The government has taken the decision on the pressure of the FATF and western powers. The decision is tantamount to damage the ideological base of the country,” he said while talking to a delegation of Jamiat Talaba Arabia at Mansoora on Tuesday.

The delegates informed him that the government took the decision without taking on board Madaris’s administration and students. Sirajul Haq said the decision would damage the future of the millions of the seminaries’ students. He said the JI wanted a single board of madaris and single curriculum. He said the government should allocate funds for madaris in budget. He said the JI would never leave alone the Madaris’ students and raise the voice for their rights at every forum. He said the madaris were the fortress of Islam and Pakistan. He said the JI was making struggle to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state.