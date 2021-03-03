Alleged killer of minor held in Swat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: The police have arrested an accused allegedly involved in the killing of a three-year-old child and recovered the sharp tool used in the crime in Amankot area in the district. One Amjad Ali, a resident of Amankot area, had reported to the Saidu Sharif Hospital police on February 24 last that they had gone to bazaar for shopping when he received a call that someone had murdered his son Muhammad Hissan by slitting his throat with a sharp tool.