Victory in Senate to be bonus for PDM, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s effort to dislodge the government has succeeded and whatever is to be achieved Wednesday (today) will be a bonus.

“Imran Khan is perplexed now that he is going home and we have been successful which is why the government is running a campaign of character assassination, as Imran Khan cannot control his own members and members of allied parties,” he said while talking to media along with Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani here on Tuesday prior to the dinner he had hosted for PDM leaders and the Parliamentarians belonging to the PDM.

He said: “We will get up early in the morning and will cast our votes early. We are contesting the Senate election on political relations and not using money to get votes.” Referring to a viral video, Bilawal said he wanted to make it clear that the PPP was contesting the poll for democracy. He said government members were talking to media channels and admitting that MNAs had been promised Rs50 crores by Imran Khan in the parliamentary party meeting of the PTI. “The state money is being used to bribe its own members and allies,” he said.