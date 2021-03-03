Three uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of the urban development sector at an estimated cost of Rs16.535 billion.

The schemes approved are: Construction of Underpass to Ghulab Devi Hospital and Additional Lanes on Lahore Bridge at a cost of Rs1.802 billion; Construction of Flyover and Improvement of Shahkam Chowk, Lahore, at a cost of Rs4.385 billion and COVID-19 Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Control Programme Sub-Component-National Programme for Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) (Punjab) at a cost of Rs10.348 billion.

The schemes were approved in the 25th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year 2020-21 which was chaired by Planning& Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal. P&D Provincial Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning& Development Board, the secretaries of the departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. “By getting the urban development on the focused list, we can create better livelihoods and improve social and economic inclusions,” said P&D Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal while addressing the session.

LWMC: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) was alert to provide best possible cleanliness services to the citizens of Lahore. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, LWMC CEO Imran Ali Sultan directed the officers concerned to ensure utilisation of all available resources in the field to clear the entire backlog of solid waste. The LWMC conducted a special cleanliness operation and lifted 8000 tonne waste.