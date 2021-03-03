Food packs distributed

LAHORE: Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Tuesday launched a project under which customised food packs to thousands of school children will be provided in several cities across in the country.

The inaugural ceremony in this regard was held at Government Primary School Bhabra on Ferozepur Road, Lahore, in which 130 food packs were distributed among the schoolchildren. PRCS Chairman Abrarul Haq, Acting Secretary General Dr Adeel, PRCS Punjab Secretary Muhammad Zahid and volunteers also attended the event. The Rs 14.3 million project titled ‘Smiling Children’ has been launched in collaboration with the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) to help the suffering segments of society in the country in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic. As part of the initiative, the PRCS will provide customised food packs to 5,269 primary schoolchildren in the age group of 5 to 8 years in Lahore, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Each child will receive a food pack containing wheat flour, ghee, rice, sugar and biscuits. Under the campaign, 2,200 food packs will be distributed in Lahore.

Addressing the ceremony, Abrarul Haq said keeping in view the challenges in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the PRCS not only launched special programmes to provide cash and livelihood assistance to the worst-hit segments of society but also spared no effort in augmenting the government’s efforts to contain the disease. He said amid the ongoing pandemic, the PRCS had laid special focus on free-of-cost screening, quarantine and treatment facilities as well as mobilisation of youths and volunteers for awareness and provision of food packs to the affected communities. Abrarul Haq said the CFPA had a strong partnership with the PRCS as it also provided school bags and stationary items to over 20,000 primary schoolchildren in 2020. He said the PRCS and CFPA would continue to provide support to the people of Pakistan, especially the children from poor families. He said during the current year, another 10,000 school packs will be distributed among the schoolchildren.