Aqil greets Risja’s elected office-bearers

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association (KPOA) president Syed Aqil Shah, who is also senior vice president of Pakistan Olympic Association, Tuesday congratulated newly-elected office-bearers of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (Risja).

In his message to elected president Ayaz Akbar, Aqil hoped that the Risja would continue working for the cause of sports journalism in the country.

“I am pleased to learn that the Risja members have unanimously voted you and your panel in the office. I hope the Risja would continue to support and promote sports journalism cause in the country,” he said.

Aqil also invited the Risja delegation to visit Peshawar to see the standard of sports facilities and the KPOA’s resolve to host few events of the 14th South Asian Games in the province.