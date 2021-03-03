FPCCI desires enhanced UK trade

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Nasser Hyatt Maggo has expressed his desire and resolve to strengthen business and trade relationships between Pakistan and the UK through decisive and transformational agreements and collaborative endeavours, a statement said on Tuesday.

Mike Nithavrianakis, British deputy high commissioner in Karachi, and the Trade Director for Pakistan; along with Gufran Abbas Naqvi and other team members from the Department of International Trade (DIT) were also present on the occasion.

Clive Memmott, CEO of GMCC, mentioned that an agreement would swiftly deliver tangible support and assistance to businesses in Pakistan and the Greater Manchester region.