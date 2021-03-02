Commissioner, RPO transferred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: THE Punjab government has transferred RPO Gujranwala and Commissioner Gujranwala and directed them to report S&GAD for further orders.
According to the notification issued on Monday, Commissioner Gujranwala Gulzar Hussain and RPO Gujranwala Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara have been transferred with immediate effect and directed to report the S&GAD for further orders.