close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 2, 2021

Commissioner, RPO transferred

Lahore

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 2, 2021

LAHORE: THE Punjab government has transferred RPO Gujranwala and Commissioner Gujranwala and directed them to report S&GAD for further orders.

According to the notification issued on Monday, Commissioner Gujranwala Gulzar Hussain and RPO Gujranwala Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara have been transferred with immediate effect and directed to report the S&GAD for further orders.

Latest News

More From Lahore