Kris Jenner crowns Khloe Kardashian 'most amazing mother' in birthday tribute

Kris Jenner is gushing over “angel” daughter Khloe Kardashian in a heartfelt birthday post.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan's matriarch, who never misses to wish any family member on their special day, took to her Instagram account to express her love for her daughter, Khloe.

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She began, "Khloé, from the moment you came into this world, you have brought so much love, light, laughter, and strength into our family. You have one of the most generous hearts of anyone I have ever known, and the way you show up for the people you love is truly extraordinary."

The momager also posted throwback baby snaps of Khloe with her late dad Robert Kardashian and her recent snaps with herself as well as with her kids, Tatum and True, whom she welcomed with her Tristan Thompson.

Kris went on to say, "You have a rare gift for turning ordinary moments into memories and difficult moments into opportunities to love even harder. You keep your heart open no matter what life brings your way. That is something I have always admired about you, among the million other things. You are endlessly kind, loyal, funny, smart, beautiful inside and out, compassionate, generous, thoughtful, driven, devoted, present… I could go on all day."

Calling Khloe "the most amazing mother" the doting mom shared, "leading with love, patience, and grace in everything you do and True and Tatum are so lucky to have you as their mommy. There is no one quite like you, my bunny. Your heart is pure gold and you inspire me every day.

"Thank you for being the glue that holds us together, the one who always shows up, and the one who makes everyone around you feel so loved. We are all so blessed to have you in our lives. I am beyond proud of you and all that you are. I love you more than words can ever express."

Kris concluded her lengthy note with a sweet wish to Khloe, "I hope this year brings you as much happiness, love, success, and joy as you bring to everyone around you. Happy Birthday, my angel."