Katy Perry's long-awaited return ends in disappointment

Katy Perry cancelled her show at Belgium's Werchter Boutique music festival on Saturday as she had to prioritize the safety of concertgoers amid severe weather in the city.

The 41-year-old popstar took to her Instagram account to share the news, telling fans she had "no choice" after the event was cancelled for safety reasons.

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"Sadly my set @WerchterBoutique tonight can't happen due to a government mandated cancellation because of the incoming inclement weather and crowd safety concerns," she wrote.

Perry also noted that she was all set for the show when she was informed about the decision.

"I was backstage getting ready for my show when this news was delivered, and they gave me no choice," Perry shared

She went on to say, "I am just as unhappy as you are... (the situation) is beyond my control."

Perry then apologized for the inconvenience caused due to cancellation, "I am sorry I can't change the weather, and even sorrier that all of us can't be together tonight."

As Perry was about to make her return to the festival after 16 years, she revealed that she decided to wear the same outfit she wore during her last performance at the festival back in 2009 to mark her return.

"I was even gonna wear the same outfit from that 2009 show again. I love you all, and please get home safe," she wrote.

Perry is still expected to perform at several other music festivals later this summer.

This came after Perry released a new music video Watch It Burn in which Perry debuted a shocking scorpion tail.